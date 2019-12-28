Pakistan announces 1,000 scholarships to Afghan students

AT News

KABUL: The government of Pakistan has offered 1,000 educational scholarships for the Afghan students for academic year of 2020.

The Pakistan embassy in Kabul has said that the country’s foreign deputy minister and ambassador Zahid Nasrullah have inaugurated the second round of “Alama Iqbal” scholarships. At least 100 other scholarships have been allocated for women, added the embassy in a statement.

It said that over 140 thousand students from all over Afghanistan have applied for these scholarships. The examination for the scholarships would be held in capital Kabul, eastern Jalalabad, southern Kandahar, northern Mazar-e-Sharif and western Herat province.

The scholarship comes at time when relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been intense ever.