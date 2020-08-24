Pakistan asked for practical steps against militants hiding on its soil

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government has called on Pakistan to take practical and sincere steps to countering the terror campaign in its soil. Pakistan two days ago said it has placed sanctions on Taliban leaders, including Mullah Ghani Baradar and Haqqani network affiants. However, Islamabad on Monday said they have received a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Baradar.

“Our demand from Pakistan is crystal clear and that the country should honestly take action against terrorist groups on their soil,” Presidential Palace Spokesman, Dawa Khan Menapal told Afghanistan Times.

“The sanctuaries and supporters of terrorist groups are on the Pakistan soil, that’s why we are asking Islamabad for a genuine approach in the fight against the terrorists,” he added.

News on Sunday mistakenly published that Kabul has welcomed Pakistan’s surprise move sanctioning the Taliban leader.

The Pakistani foreign ministry said that it would implement the 2,255 code resolution of the UN Security Council. Based on this resolution the assets, weapons and ammunition of the Taliban leaders would be placed into sanction. The sanctions included the head of the Taliban Qatar based political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Haqqnai terrorist network affiliates.