Pakistan behind Dr. Nakamura’s murder: Kabul protestors

KABUL: Some Members of Solidarity Party of Afghanistan have staged demonstration in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, claiming that Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan was involved in assassination of a Japanese medical doctor and humanitarian worker, Dr. Tetsu Nakamura, who was killed along with his six Afghan colleagues in eastern Nangarhar province.

The protestors said that Nakamura were trying to prevent Afghanistan water from flowing to Pakistani soil and that he wanted to use it for greening eastern Afghanistan.

“The assassinator of Dr. Nakamura and his six Afghan colleagues is the Pakistan intelligence agency (ISI),” said Zarmeena a member of the SPA, adding, “Pakistan considers those as enemies who try to save the Afghanistan water from running to Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, a member of the parliament, Bilquis Roshan, who was among the protestors said that instead of granting him a citizenship, the government should have provided good security for Nakamura.

“Pakistan government is behind the murder, Nakamura was killed by Pakistan’s puppets, Daesh or Taliban,” she added.

The Japanese medical doctor, Testu Nakamura had received sever injuries in a targeted attack in Jalalabad, the capital city for Nangarhar province. He was evacuated to Bagram, an American military base, but later on the Afghan officials have announced his death.

Nangarhar governor has said that his assassination had been planed outside the country but didn’t provide further details in regards.

Nakamura has played a crucial role in several irrigations and agriculture process in Afghanistan. Tens of valleys and villages in eastern parts of Afghanistan have become greened in the result of his hard work and proper implementation.