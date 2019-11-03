Pakistan brought peanut jungle of Paktika under its fencing scheme

AT News Report

KABUL: The representatives of southern Paktika province said that Pakistan has overtaken the chromate mine and peanut jungle, which are located alongside the Durand Line.

The provincial tribal elders and representatives have said that Pakistani military has overrun several kilometers of Afghanistan’s soil.

The natural mountainous jungle of peanut produces corps with the worth millions of Afs per year but now the major part of it has been fenced by the Pakistani military.

The people representatives in the parliament have said that during the term of National Unity Government, Islamabad had intensified its activities on the Durand Line. They blamed the Afghan government for not showing any reaction against Pakistan’s fencing and its acts on crossing line.

“After fencing on Durand Line, the Pakistani military now tries to overtake the chromate and Peanut Mountain,” said Mahmood Sulaimankhil, a tribal elder.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Pakitika have called on the Afghan government to take serious steps regarding the Pakistan’s fencing from the mines and peanut jungle.