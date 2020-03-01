Pakistan closes crossing point with Afghanistan amid coronavirus outbreak

AT News

KABUL: The Pakistan government said Sunday that it has closed the crossing point in southern Afghanistan for a one-week period of time to avoid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Pakistani media quoted the country’s ministry of interior that the crossing ban term would begin from today (Monday).

However, the ministry of public health has registered several cases suspicious of coronavirus, only one case had been tested positive.

The Speen Boldak cross point is the second biggest commuting path between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The health officials said the individual, who has been suffering from coronavirus had arrived from Qom city of Iran, where tens of corona cases had been registered.