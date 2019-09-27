Pakistan closes crossing points as Afghans vote

AT News Report

KABUL: In the eve of Afghan presidential election, Islamabad will close its all crossing points with Afghanistan from today (Saturday) as the Afghan people will go to the polling station to vote.

The Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement the crossing gates would be closed for people and transit truck.

The election is going to be held in a frightened and detreated condition in the country as the Taliban warned to disrupt the Election Day. The militants called the election as an American process.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said that it has stationed extra forces in the crossing points to prevent the militant’s influence in Afghanistan.

The Taliban are accused of conducting cruel attacks in Afghanistan with the assist of Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI). But Islamabad denies the allegation in regards.

The presidential election is going to be conducted weeks after the US President, Donald Trump has called off the peace talks with the Taliban group, and termed them as dead.

This comes as some political leaders believe that election has threatened the peace process. The independent election commission said it was fully prepared to conduct the election however according to some reports; over half a million people would be deprived of voting due to insecurity in the south and northern part of the country.