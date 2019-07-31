Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on passenger bus in Farah

AT News Report

KABUL: Pakistan strongly condemned “the horrific bomb attack on a passenger bus” on the Kabul-Herat highway, on Wednesday. “Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, many of them women and children,” Pakistan government said in a statement.

“We pray for the maghfirah of the deceased and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”

The statement added that “such inhuman acts of violence” against innocent civilians are condemnable and Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Afghan people deserve complete peace and tranquility in their country. Pakistan stands together with the government and people of Afghanistan in the efforts to comprehensively defeat and uproot the scourge of terrorism in our region, it said.