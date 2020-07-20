Pakistan continues cross-line shelling

AT News

KABUL: Pakistan has been continuing rocket attacks across the Durand-Line on the eastern Kunar province, local officials said on Monday. Provincial Governor Spokesman, Ghani Musmim said the rockets targeted several villages in Shiltan district. There are no human casualties so far.

In reaction to the Pakistani military rockets attack, the ministry of defense said that it has showed Islamabad’s obvious aggression on Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

“The Pakistani military’s actions are in contrast with the international measures and laws,” said a spokesman for the ministry, Fawad Aman. “We demand an immediate stop to the shelling.”

According to some earlier reports, the Pakistani military last Wednesday attacked on Kunar capital city, Assadabad and Sarkano district of the province. Officials said then that a number of civilians were killed and wounded in the rocket shellings.

The Afghanistan ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that due to its diplomatic efforts, Islamabad has promptly stopped attacks across the Durand-Line.

The statement said that Afghan officials shared their deepest concerns on phone with the Pakistan ambassador in Kabul and highlighted the unpleasant consequences of the attacks.

The continuation of such attacks would put a negative impact on ties between the two countries, the statement added. The Pakistani military has been fencing across the Durand-Line and built a number of gates in some areas.