Pakistan cross line fires kill eight civilians in Kunar

AT News

KABUL: At least eight civilians were killed and six others wounded after cross-line shelling by Pakistani forces targeted Sarkano district and Asadabad city, the capital of eastern Kunar province, provincial governor said on Wednesday.

The attack took place in Nawpass areas in Sarkano district at the zero point of Durand Line, in which Pakistani forces made illegal movements followed by blindly shelling rockets, provincial governor spokesman, Abdul Ghani Mosamim told Afghanistan Times.

The rockets landed in villages and in security forces chokepoints. “The Afghan security forces had retaliated the attack in a timely and in the most professional way,” Mosamim added.

The clash between Afghan security forces and the Pakistani troops occurred at around 01:00am local time and ended at around 04:00am, he added. “The situation is under control now.”

It has been for long years that Pakistan forces are firing rockets into Afghan soil. This aggression has always taken the lives of civilians.