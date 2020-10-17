Pakistan introduces lax visa policy for Afghans

AT News

KABUL: Pakistan has approved new visa policy for Afghans that provides new facilitative provisions.

The Pakistan Embassy in a statement on Saturday said that the new policy includes one year multi entry visits within 60 days stay in each visit. The applicants able to receive three months treatment visa at Torkham gate in case of serious sickness. The Afghans, who have Pakistani couple or children there, would be given five years term visa. The Business visa would be also for five years with multiple entries to Afghan businessmen who has business deals in Pakistan.

The statement said that Pakistan Embassy offered special measures to improve visa processing. It said that last week, Pakistan issued 19,000 visas for Afghan applicants via embassy and four consulates in Afghanistan.

The embassy said that Islamabad would continue to provide visas for Afghans and that the embassy had no agents, calling on the applicants not to pay any fee to anyone under the title of facilitating visa’s processing.

A large number of Afghans, who lives as refugees and seeks health treatment and business affairs in Pakistan, face severe challenges for proceeding their visa issues due to several reasons, including the existence of some brokers around the embassy.