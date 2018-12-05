Pakistan is not honest with Afghan peace process: US General
December 5, 2018
AT-KABUL: A US Army General claims that Pakistan is not honest with the peace program of its neighboring country Afghanistan.
General Kenneth McKenzie has said it had been clear for Washington for many years that Islamabad did nothing practically to help the peace process in Afghanistan.
McKenzie told Senate’s defense committee that Afghan war entered a bloody and critical phase with the security forces failing to control the situation. He warned that foreign forces’ pull out of Afghanistan was a “dangerous” move.
The US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Pakistan on Tuesday, where he discussed Afghan peace program with Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
