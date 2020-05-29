Pakistan operationalizes Gwadar Port for Afghan transit trade

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: On Friday, Pakistan’s commerce ministry operationalized the Gwadar Port for Afghan transit trade under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement-2010 (APTTA).

According to the Pakistan media, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood in a series of tweets shared that a ship carrying 16,000 metric tonnes of urea and fertilizer for Afghanistan had arrived in Gwadar, beginning a new chapter of trade via sea route from the Gwadar Port to Afghanistan.

He further added that it was for the first time that the fertilizer will be locally packed. He claimed that directives had also been issued to offer jobs and livelihoods to local laborers only.

In addition to fertilizers, Afghanistan will be granted permission to transit sugar and wheat from Gwadar, while trucks carrying fully sealed consignments will only be able to travel to the neighboring country.

While this may be a first in maritime trade for the two countries, Afghanistan and the Pakistan both continued to trade by land, with global trading activity paused in the middle of the pandemic.