Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit Kabul for first time

AT News

KABUL: Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan is to visit Kabul in the ongoing week amid stalled peace negotiations between the government and Taliban’ peace negotiation teams in Doha of Qatar.

A spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs, Gran Hewad said that Khan would discuss the Afghan peace, political, security and economic ties with the Afghan officials.

The visit is to take place in the wake of a phone call between President Ashraf Ghani and Khan last month. It also is considered as Khan’s first visit to Afghanistan.

This is as the peace negotiations between the delegations of the government and Taliban appear to be facing walls. The Afghan government has sought Pakistan’s sincere cooperation with the Afghan peace process as Pakistan maintains a significant influence on the militants, providing them safe havens for long decades.

In addition to the Afghan peace, the trade balance is very highly between Afghanistan and Pakistan.