Pakistan premier says no military solution to Afghanistan conflict

AT News

KABUL: Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan says there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. “The solution can only be reached through the negotiation process,” he said.

In his address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on Tuesday, Khan said, “We are supporting efforts to solve the conflict in Afghanistan and that would be under leadership of the Afghan people.”

He stressed that the negotiation process on Afghanistan must be comprehensive and agreement must be reached to reduce the level of violence.

Clashes between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban movement have been going on for a long time, he said, adding, “Previously these clashes took place in rural areas, but now this group has increased its attacks on large cities.”

It’s worth mentioning that peace talks between Kabul and Taliban peace negotiators are ongoing in Doha, the capital city of Qatar. It has been nearly two months since the start of intra-Afghan talks but they (Kabul and Taliban peace delegations) yet to reach a common ground on the rules to kick start the intra-Afghan talks.