Pakistan put fresh restriction on Afghanistan exports

AT News

KABUL: While there is efforts to mend the ties between Kabul and Islamabad that have already been in sever tensions at status-quo, the Pakistani government added to that strain by putting fresh restriction on Afghanistan’s transit trucks and exporting goods.

Jan Aqa Navid, spokesman for the ministry of commerce and industrial said, “Based on new restrictions, Afghanistan exports should be transited through trucks that have tracers.” Expressing concerns over challenges facing by the Afghan traders, Navid said the majority of them don’t have tracer trucks, making it rough to do business.

“This issue should be negotiated, Afghanistan should provide its plans and offers to find a solution for it,” he added.

According to him, the restriction would affect the Pakistan’s economy as well.

This comes as the Afghan traders have often faced drastic challenges and restriction by the Pakistani government in “Torkham” port – the biggest transit gate between Afghanistan and Pakistan which is located on the Durand Line.