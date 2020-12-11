Pakistan reiterates continuous support for a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhil paid a courtesy call on the country’s Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Qureshi has congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment stating that Afghanistan and Pakistan had deep-rooted historic ties based on common religion, geography and culture.

Referring to the Pakistan Prime Minister’s landmark visit to Afghanistan, Mr. Qureshi remarked that the visit built on the sustained engagements witnessed in the recent months between the two countries, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Shared Vision document issued during the Prime Minister’s visit had laid down the framework for a forward-looking comprehensive bilateral partnership,” the statement added.

“The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction on his meeting with Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) Session in Niamey and underlined the importance of effective follow-up,” the statement added.

Qureshi also welcomed the recent agreement on rules and procedures between the Afghan parties in Doha and reiterated Pakistan’s continuous support for a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan.

He remarked that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would help realize regional connectivity and facilitate economic development.

Afghan ambassador Alikhil conveyed greetings on behalf of Foreign Minister Atmar. He appreciated Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, and especially thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for his personal efforts, the statement concluded.