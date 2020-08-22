Pakistan sanctions Taliban, Haqqani leaders

AT News

KABUL: The Pakistani government has imposed sanctions on Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar head of Taliban’s political office and Serahuddin Haqqani the leader of notorious Haqqani terrorist network which is in close ties with the Taliban, Pakistani media reported Saturday.

Under the sanctions, all the two’s assets and properties are confiscated by Pakistan government, who is blamed for fully supporting the insurgent group.

Islamabad also imposes travel restrictions on Baradar and Haqqani and revokes their weapon licenses.

Top Taliban leaders including Baraddar enjoy safe life in Pakistan’s city of Quetta and Islamabad harbors their militants for training.

Suhail Shahin, Taliban’s political office reacted to the sanctions on Saturday, saying that their leaders need overseas trips as they are to hold intra-Afghan dialogues. Shahin condemned the sanctions as a hurdle before the peace process.

The sanctions have been imposed based on the UN Security Council’s resolution 2255.

Mullah Baradar signed the February peace deal with the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar which allows the US to pull out all its soldiers from Afghanistan by 2021.