Pakistan shuts Torkham gate amid spiraling coronavirus outbreak

AT News

KABUL: Following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, Islamabad has closed its second crossing point with Afghanistan, Torkham gate which is located in eastern Nangarhar province.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman Attaullah Khogianai said that the gate had been closed since Sunday late night. The border line will be initially closed for ten days against passengers and transit trucks, he said. “The gate will remain shut even if there is a death issue”

Citing the outbreak of coronavirus, Pakistan government had earlier shut the “Spin Boldak” gate, located alongside the Durand line in southern Kandahar province.

Everyday thousands of Afghans traveling to Pakistan throughout “Torkham” gate for seeking health and medical facilities. Furthermore the “Torkham” and “Spin Boldak”, the two transit and commuting gates are considered as the main trade path between the two countries.

Meanwhile, at least 21 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Afghanistan so far.