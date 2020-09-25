Pakistan supports ceasefire in Afghanistan

AT News

KABULL: President Ashraf Ghani spoke on the phone with Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan on Friday. Both sides talked about the ties between the two countries, the peace process, and President Ghani emphasizing on ceasefire, Presidential Palace Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said in a tweet.

In this call, Prime Minister Khan stressed that his country supports a ceasefire for enduring peace in Afghanistan. President Ghani extended an invitation to Prime Minister for a visit to Afghanistan which was accepted by the Prime Minister, according to Sediqqi.

The visit of Khan to Kabul is taking place at a time when the Afghan peace and the Taliban negotiating members are struggling to overcome difference in the rules and regulations to start the intra-Afghan talks. They gathered in Qatar to eventually put an end the longest war in the country.

Moreover, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, speaking at a virtual event hosted by the US Institute of Peace (USIP), spoke optimistically about the peace talks but acknowledged there were challenges ahead.