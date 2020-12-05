Pakistan to complete Durand Line fencing despite Kabul’s opposition

AT News

KABUL: The Pakistani army says the fencing along Durand Line it had earlier started would be completed “in next two months”.

The fencing project which faced strong reaction by Afghanistan takes 2,600 kilometer. Kabul does not recognize the line as official border between Kabul and Islamabad, calling it a colonial line to divide the Pashtoons.

Pakistani army said Saturday in a statement that the unilateral fence was aimed to prevent extremists, smugglers and other illegal crossings. The project began in early 2017.

The project cost 500 million dollars, according to the statement, which said hundreds of outposts and towers were built along the border.

The three-meter high wall is made of metals and barbed wires at the top.

The fencing has caused armed clashes between Pakistani army and Afghan forces who oppose the project. Islamabad calls reduction in terrorist incidents inside its soil as the reason of fencing.

Afghanistan has frequently accused Pakistan of harboring, training and supporting Taliban, Haqqani network and other terrorist groups who carry out attacks in Afghan soil. The allegations have been denied by Islamabad.

Pakistan says it would also fence its 900-kilometer long border with another neighboring country Iran.