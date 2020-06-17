Pakistan to reopen transit routes with Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Pakistan would soon resume imports from Afghanistan via Torkham and Spin-Boldak transit gates, Afghan authorities said, adding that its exact date for reopening the gates would be clarified after the technical meetings between Kabul and Islamabad.

Afghanistan ambassador to Islamabad, Atif Mashal said, “We are also working closely with the Pakistan government to make Ghulam Khan crossing a transit route soon.” According to him, the Ghulam Khan crossing would be open for import and export between the two countries.

Citing the spread of pandemic vovid-19 in mid March, Islamabad closed all of its transited gates with Afghanistan including, Torkham located alongside the Durand-Line in eastern Afghanistan-Spin-Boldak located alongside the Durand-Line in southern Afghanistan. However the gates were later reopened only as one-way for imports from Pakistan.

This is as Afghanistan’s economy has been witnessing a server breakdown after the blockage of the crossing points by Islamabad.

Earlier, the chamber of commerce and industry have voiced frustration over the blockage of crossing gates against the Afghanistan exportation, saying that Afghan traders accrued about 100 million dollar.

Head of the chamber of commerce and industry, Khan Jan Alokozai said that even the imports from Pakistan have not been renormalized as Pakistan has been creating obstacles against the Afghanistan’ goods. “About 8,000 goods’ containers are stuck in the Karachi port,” he added.

The value of Afghanistan exports in goods reach to one billion dollar in a year.

A specific mechanism should be formed for the exportation, Alokozai said, adding that about 100 trucks should be allowed to enter Pakistan.

Alokozai said that 80 percent of the Afghanistan fresh fruits and vegetables have been exported via Torkham and Spin-Boldak.