Pakistan vows to boost trade with Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Pakistani officials have vowed to boost economic ties with Afghanistan and remove the obstacles facing bilateral trade between the two nations.

Pakistani Premier Imran Khan and other high-ranking officials at a recent conference in Islamabad in presence of Afghanistan’s Lower House Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani and other officials pledged to boost strategic cooperation with Afghanistan, said spokesman of Ministry of Commerce and Industries Javad Dabir on Tuesday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also present at the conference, emphasized on acceleration of efforts to boost business ties between the two nations.

Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nisar Ahmad Ghoryan, said that Afghanistan looks forward to tackle up the challenges faced against the Afghan traders.

Speaker of the house of representative, Mir Rahman Rahmani flew to Islamabad as part of a four-day visit. Rahmani met with Pakistani Premier and Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

As Afghanistan is a land lock country, it mostly depends on neighboring countries to export and import its corps and materials. Pakistan has earlier blocked its gates with Afghanistan after the outbreak of the pandemic covid-19. But the gates were reopened after months of blockage.