Pakistan vows to support intra-Afghan talks

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Pakistan plans constituting a delegation next month to promote an intra-Afghan peace process, claiming it has helped the US and Taliban reach the agreement on reduction of violence.

“We have decided when and how those talks will take place. Pakistan has played its role in the peace process with honesty and it is now incumbent upon the Afghan government to do the same,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

It was not easy bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table and that was why the entire world, including the US, was appreciative of Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process, the minister said on Saturday.

In a statement from the Foreign Office, Qureshi said Pakistan had been closely involved in the process that led to the announcement of the upcoming peace deal between the United States and Taliban.

“When US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad recently, the prime minister and I held detailed meetings with him. We constructed a roadmap to peace,” the minister added.

The world must understand the solution to the Afghan conflict would come only through a political settlement based on diplomatic negotiations, he stressed.

After President Donald Trump announced scrapping peace negotiations with the Taliban in a tweet after the killing of an American soldier in Kabul, Pakistan convinced the US to restart the dialogue, the minister claimed.