Pakistan welcomes progress in Doha talks

AT News

KABUL: The government of Pakistan welcomed announcement of agreement between the Afghan peace team and Taliban negotiating members on the rules and procedures.

“Pakistan welcomes the announcement regarding the agreement reached on rules and procedures by the Afghan parties in Doha. This is another significant step forward,” the country’s ministry of affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement reflects a common resolve of the parties to secure a negotiated settlement, it said, adding “It is an important development contributing towards a successful outcome of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, which we all hope for.”

It added, “Pakistan will continue to support Intra-Afghan Negotiations, culminating in an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. “