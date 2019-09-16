Pakistani army establishing posts in Afghan soil

AT News Report

KABUL: Pakistani army is built outposts in Paktia province, violating the border line laws, members of parliament claimed.

The lawmakers said Monday that the posts were built in the Aryoub Zazai district, while the government was remaining silent.

“The government had done nothing in reaction to this violation,” they said.

Earlier, Pakistani military had fenced the border line and put barbed wire along the border line of the Aryoub Zazai district.

Members of parliament and Paktia residents ask the government to stop silence and react to this violation.

The Pakistani military built posts in the Pathan district last year, but the posts were removed by Afghans.

Pakistani army targeted remote areas in the eastern Kunar province with rockets and mortars last month, injuring a number of villagers and damaging their houses and farmlands.