Pakistani Daesh mine makers killed in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Monday said its operatives have killed three Daesh mine makers who were original from Pakistan, during a crackdown carried out in eastern Nangarhar province.

Intelligence operatives conducted preemptive operation targeting Daesh terrorist group in Mohmand Dara district of province, in which three mine makers of the extremist group were killed, NDS said in a statement. The killed terrorist identified as Khaksar, Qari and Omar, who were responsible for making mine for Daesh group in Nangarhar. The killed terrorists were Pakistani citizens, the statement said, adding NDS personnel also arrested a suspect during operation.