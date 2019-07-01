Home / Latest Updates / Pakistani nationals among 31 rebels killed in Paktia

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 31 militants have been killed and another 13 others received injures in a clash with the Afghan security forces in southeastern Paktia province, officials said Monday, adding some of the insurgents were Pakistani nationals.

The Ministry of Interior in a statement said the Taliban militants attacked Afghan security forces in Machlagho Dam area of Ahmadabad district, in which Taliban suffered 31 casualties in retaliation from Afghan sides.

Furthermore, among the killed were several Pakistani nationals and commanders spearheading the group during the clash, the statement said, adding, another 13 insurgents received injuries.

An 82mm rocket launcher, a PKM machine gun, some AK-47 rifles and other light and heavy weapons belonging to the Taliban fighters were also seized.

There is so far no word from the Taliban rebels in regard.

