Pakistani spy-drone crashes in Kunar

KABUL: Local officials in eastern Kunar said that a Pakistani spy-drone has crashed in Sarkano district of the province. A security source, who wished to be unnamed, said the crash occurred in Sar-e-Kamar village alongside the Durand-Line.

The Afghan security forces failed to approach the site of the incident before the Pakistani military, the source added.

The Pakistani military have taken the ruins of the drone with themselves and left the areas, according to the source. The Pakistani officials did not confirm the report of its drone that collapsed into Afghanistan.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Ghani Musmim had confirmed the incident but fell short in providing further details.