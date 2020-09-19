Pakistanis among 27 Taliban rebels killed in Ghazni raids

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 27 Taliban militants including Pakistanis in southern Ghazni province, officials said Saturday.

A group of armed Taliban insurgents among them a number of Pakistani militants, had designed to massively attack security bases in Askar Kot areas of QaraBagh district. “Their assaults faced strict resistance by the Afghan security forces,” Ghazni Press Office said in a statement.

Two Taliban commanders identified as “Akef and Abu Mansour” were among 27 Taliban insurgents killed in the attack, the statement added. The Afghan security forces were also backed by the Afghan Air Forces.

This is as the Afghan peace team and the Taliban negotiating members are in Doha after inauguration of intra-Afghan talks last week. They are currently working on principles and agendas of the talks. The Afghan security forces are upholding defense posture, but the armed insurgents continue mugging governmental institutions and security bases and checkpoints, according to the statement.