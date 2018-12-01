Home / Latest Updates / Paktika residents protest civilian killings

Paktika residents protest civilian killings

KABUL: Hundreds of residents of Paktika province staged demonstration to protest the killing of civilians by Afghan and foreign forces there.

At least seven civilians including children and women were killed and another five women injured this week when the Afghan and foreign forces launched operations in the Gomal district. Also the security forces took a number of the villagers to unknown place, according to reports.

The demonstrators warned they would expand protests if the government didn’t listen to them and didn’t stop civilian casualties.

