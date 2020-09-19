Paktika security official killed by roadside bomb

AT News

KABUL: A provincial police head of Paktika was killed by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, said the Interior Ministry, amid a string of premeditated targeted killings and a rise in overall violence.

Convoy of Mohammad Asef Tokhi, security head of Paktika police, hit a roadside bomb in the morning en route to Yahyakhil district to fend off Taliban attacks there, Interior Ministry’s spokesman Tareq Arian said.

An identified number of special police forces were killed and injured in the bomb, according to Paktia police spokesman Shah Mahmood Arian. He added that a convoy carrying police officers and head of security rammed into a roadside bomb when they were travelling for a counterattack on Taliban who ambushed a village on the outskirts of Yahyakhil district.

Authorities blame the Taliban for the bombing. But the Taliban have not commented yet.

In southeastern Afghanistan, Paktika remains an insecure province where Taliban insurgents have an active presence.