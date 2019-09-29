‘Pale turnout undermines election legitimacy’

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of presidential candidates on Sunday voiced deep concern over the low turnout in the Saturday’s polls across the country.

They said the low turnout and the security and technical issues on Election Day have raised questions regarding the legal and political validity of the vote.

The Presidential Candidates Council said they had earlier shared their suggestions of postponing the election for a few months, citing that not only the electoral bodies lacked the capacity to conduct the polls but security conditions were also not conducive.

Shahab Hakimi, one of the presidential runners, told Kabul News that of the approximately 1,500,000 casted ballots, merely five votes couldn’t determine the political leadership of a 34 million populations.

Faramarz Tamana, another presidential contender, said the election legitimacy was called into question because the democratic exercise wasn’t comprehensive and faced technical and security issues.

This comes as the low turnout of voters in the presidential election has overshadowed the transparency and legitimacy of the presidential election. Some electoral tickets say that fraud and the winning claims of the two leading teams would make Afghanistan teeter on the verge of another electoral crisis.

This comes as the Afghan masses on Saturday approached polling stations across the country to practice their fundamental rights of democracy to elect their new leader through votes.

The polls have opened for 4th round of presidential elections amid fears of violence following threats by the Taliban do disrupt the election process.