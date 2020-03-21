Pandemic Covid-19 curable; China to provide medical supplies to Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The Chinese experts have geared up efforts to help and share experiences with 15 regional countries, including Afghanistan, where 24 positives cases of pandemic coronavirus has so far recorded. In a video conference, the experts talked and shared their experiences how to contain the spread of the virus which is deadly and worldwide, killing over 100,000 people across the globe. Based on some reports, this virus is curable, where countries like U.S., China, India, and some European Countries have accelerated efforts to fine its medicines, hopefully they will be succeeded. Positive site of the virus is that it doesn’t kill healthy people. It kills only people with weekend immunity system.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affrays have joined the conference, and the Chinese experts pledged to provide technical support to quell the sparead of the Covid-19 in Afghanistan.

“China and Afghanistan are good neighbors, good brothers & good partners. We appreciate the support from Afghanistan since the outbreak, and we are currently doing our best to provide necessary medical supplies to Afghanistan. China always stands with the Afghan people,” said Wang Yu, China’s ambassador to Afghanistan.

A flight carrying technical equipment to prevent the spiraling coronaviurs outbreak will arrive in Afghanistan from China in nearest time, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economy, Mirwais Nayab, who was among the attendance of the video conference with Chinese experts.

The first shipment likely to arrive on April, Nayab said.

Some 200 government officials, health experts and representatives from 19 countries in the European-

Central Asian region and South Asia attended the conference.

Jack Ma, a Chinese philanthropist, entrepreneur, founder of Alibaba Group and billionaire figure in a tweet said, “Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we’ll get it done!”