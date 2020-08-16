Paris demands Kabul not to release those militants convicted of killing French citizens in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The government of France has called on the government of Afghanistan not to release those Taliban prisoners who killed French citizens in Afghanistan during the 19 years of ongoing war.

The interior ministry of France said that the murders of the France citizens were among the list of controversial 400 Taliban prisoners, whom the government decided to release after the approval of a traditional assembly “Consultative Loya Jirga”, with the participation of over 3,000 people’s representative from across the country to lay out intra-Afghan negotiations.

Reuters News Agency quoted a statement from the interior ministry of France as saying that “France is concerned especially regarding the release of those terrorist, who are charged with killing of French citizens in Afghanistan”.

The French Embassy in Kabul also in a tweet demanded the Afghan government to do not free those “terrorists” that are convicted of killing the citizens of France, especially the soldiers and aid organization workers.

Paris has not provided details about the figures of the prisoners among the 400 militants, who killed French citizens.

The Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that the decision to let the rest-400 of 5,000 Taliban prisoners – agreed in a US peace deal with the Taliban in late February – which also laid out the American troop reduction – was out of his authority. Following the decision of the Loy Jirga, the government freed first batch of these inmates which was comprised of 80 prisoners.