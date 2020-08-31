Paris reiterates support to Afghan peace quest, ceasefire

AT News

KABUL: Acting Foreign Minister, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, spoke with the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, where they discussed key issues related to the Afghan peace process.

Mr. Atmar thanked the French people and government for their continuous support and cooperation with Afghanistan over the past 19 years. The two sides deliberated on further strengthening their bilateral relations.

While discussing the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, the French Foreign Minister expressed his government’s full support to the peace process and commended the Afghan Government’s efforts in this regard. Mr. Le Drian reiterated his government’s support for a ceasefire and the importance of preserving the democratic achievements of the Afghan people.

Furthermore, the two ministers discussed the exchange of prisoners and the immediate start of peace negotiations between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban.

During the telephone call, both ministers also agreed to explore the possibilities of capacity building programs for Afghan diplomats by French institutions.