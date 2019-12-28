Parliament allegations over corruption in procurement commission

AT News

KABUL: The parliament alleges of vast corruption in the national commission of procurement, saying that head of the commission was not ready to answer the MPs’ question in a summon session.

Parliament Speaker, Mir Rahman Rahmani, said Saturday that neither the acting commerce minister nor head of procurement commission would nod the lawmakers’ demand for a question-answer session even if they (legislatives) call a hundred times on them.

The MPs accuse the procurement commission of granting contracts to companies unilaterally and without having technical capacity.

They asked for an investigation of contracts signed by the commission in the past three years, saying that there were big corruption cases in the contracts of the 420-bed hospital and liquid gas projects.

Head of the commission has refused to attend a parliament session to answer questions raised by the MPs.