Parliament Appoints Team to Speed up Peace Efforts

AT News

KABUL: The parliament announced Monday of appointing a team to make a plan for speeding up the ongoing efforts for peace, criticizing continuous violence and the probable increase of war in spring.

Members of parliament said in their Monday session that people lose their loved ones on daily basis, urging that the bloodshed should be stopped.

“20 lawmakers should gather and draft a plan for peace and then share it with our colleagues,” Mir Rahman Rahmani, parliament speaker said.

Lawmakers Sattar Hosseini, Khaled Assad, Hamida Ahmadzai, Karim Atal, Baktash Siawash, Wazhma Safi, Sher Mohammad Akhondzada, Allah Gol Mujahed, Mir Afghan Safi and Shah Gol Rezaei are members of the team.

The government welcomed parliament’s plan for peace. “Peace is a national process and active and meaningful partnership of all classes of the society is necessary. The government of Afghanistan always welcomes such initiatives and listens to their productive suggestions and plans,” Najia Anwari, spokeswoman for the state ministry for peace said.

Meanwhile, the Afghan negotiating team says that Taliban demands more time to start main negotiations.

Hamdullah Moheb, President Ghani’s national security advisor said Sunday that Taliban are not intended to go peace talks ahead, arguing that the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners did not help for reduction of violence.

He called on the security and defense forces to be prepared to answer Taliban’s spring offensive.