Parliament approves children protection law

AT News

KABUL: The lawmakers on Monday approved the children protection law. They had received the law draft two years ago, but they failed to approve because they couldn’t agree on some conflicting articles.

The children protection law has 16 chapters and 108 articles. Children’s legal age is one of the articles. Some parliamentarians had called 18 as the legal age for children, while others opposed the idea.

The law includes children’s basic rights, social protections, cultural growth, protection of child labors, support of children against economic use, smuggling of children, support of children against prostitution and sexual abuses.

The presidential office welcomed the law approval.

President Ghani’s Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, tweeted that the government welcomed parliament’s decision to approve children protection law.