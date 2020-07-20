Parliament asks judiciary to investigate acting bank governor

AT News

KABUL: The parliament has referred Ajmal Ahmadi, Acting Governor of Central Bank to the attorney general office for prosecution as he is accused of illegally dismissing bank personnel and refused to answer lawmakers’ questions.

Ahmadi who was appointed by President Ghani as the Central Bank acting governor, immediately fired some bank staff including his deputy for the charge of corruption.

Zalmay Zabuli, a member of parliament said Monday that Ahmadi acted against the law and dismissed some veteran bank managers without any justifiable reasons.

He said that Ahmadi also illegally fired 21 personnel of the ministry of commerce when he was acting minister.

The dismissal of Central Bank staff was followed by huge reactions, but the bank defended the decision, saying their high council dismissed them.

Lawyers believe that neither the Central Bank’s leadership nor its high council was authorized to fire their staff. They even went farther and said that Ahmadi’s appointment as head of Central Bank was illegal. The lawyers said that Ahmadi first needed to gain vote of confidence from parliament.