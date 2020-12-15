Parliament to call negotiating team for explanation

AT News

KABUL: The parliament plans to call the members of Afghan peace negotiating team to answer the lawmakers’ questions about their three-month long negotiations with the Taliban representatives in Qatar.

Maryam Sama, a Kabul representative in the parliament asked her colleagues to call the negotiating team for explanation about their activities and achievements during the peace talks.

She said the team needs to answer the lawmakers’ questions about what they talked on in the past three months in Qatar with the Taliban representatives.

The Afghan negotiating team left Doha for Kabul after agreed with the Taliban negotiators on a three-week long pause in the talks.

The second episode of the negotiations is to begin on January 5. While it is not clear whether the next round of the negotiations be held in the same country, President Ghani wants Taliban to come home and hold the talks inside the country wherever the insurgents want.

Norway, Germany, Iran, China and Uzbekistan have also showed interest to host the next round of negotiations.

The first round of the intra-Afghan dialogues began on September 12 in Qatar, the first ever even that representatives from Afghanistan and Taliban sat face to face to seek ways for peace, after the insurgent group made a peace deal with the United States late February in the same place. The deal allows Washington to pull its troops out of Afghanistan by May. The militants in return have vowed not to let international terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and Daesh use Afghan soil as a platform to attack the US and its allies in Europe.