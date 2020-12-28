Parliament to summon security brass as security worsen

AT News

KABUL: The Parliament has decided to summon security brass next week as insecurity has sharply been increasing across the country.

Speaker of the House of the Representative (Wolesi Jirga), Mir Rahman Rahmani said that the lawmakers would share their concerns and questions with the authorities on the surge in insecurity.

He expressed frustration over intensification of targeted-killing and assassination of famous figures, emphasizing that the government should offer tremendous efforts to provide a tighten security for the citizens.

Mr. Rahmani said the alteration in the insecurity policy is the need of the hour and that it should come under the vocal focus of the President Ashraf Ghani.

Meanwhile, representatives of a number of provinces in the house have voiced concerns on the rise of insecurity in the rural parts of the country.

A lawmaker representing Herat province, Sadiq Qadiri said that the government didn’t pay any attention to the security situation in the province.

“We should find a way to get rid of the severe situation in the country,” said another lawmaker Khalid Assad. The lawmakers accused the security authorities of not being accountable for the parliament.

Afghanistan has been severely hit by a rapid rise in insecurity amid defer peace negotiations expected to resume on January 5th.