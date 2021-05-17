Parliament wants US to assess Afghanistan situation pre-withdrawal

AT News

KABUL: The lawmakers call on the United States and NATO-member countries to evaluate the security situation in Afghanistan prior to pull out their troops.

“We respect the decision for unconditioned foreign withdrawal, but we demand they evaluate the situation in Afghanistan before their military withdrawal,” lawmaker Mir Haidar Afzali said Monday.

He called the unconditioned foreign drawdown as a matter of concern, despite expressing confidence over Afghan forces’ capability.

Afzali urged that international community needs to continue cooperation with Afghan defense and security forces in fight against terrorist groups.

He said that Afghan army and police still need training and arms to get more strength.

“We emphasize on achievements gained regarding women’s rights in the past 20 years and we believe that the country’s armed forces is able to defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity with the helps from the US and international community,” said Afzali.

He rejected demands over the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners from Afghan custody, saying that there is no guarantee that the freed prisoners would not return to battlefields.