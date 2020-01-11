Parliamentary delegation to assess Shindand airstrike

AT News

KABUL: A delegation from parliament is to be appointed to assess this week airstrike in Herat province’s district of Shindand in the west in which more than 60 civilians were killed.

The US military launched an airstrike this week apparently against a Taliban offshoot leader Mullah Nangialay in Shindand near the Iranian border.

Nangialay was reported to have been killed in the assault, but the strike also claimed the lives of dozens of civilians, while scores of others were wounded, according to witnesses and local officials. The dead and injured civilians include women and children, according to reports.

The lawmakers on Saturday condemned the attack as an inhumane act, calling for an investigation.

The legislators also called for an investigation for the killing of a former jihadi commander and close ally to President Ghan, Abdul Sattar.

Sattar was killed by the National Directorate of Security operatives this week along with five of his relatives including the owner of the house he was invited for dinner in Kabul city’s Police District 11.

Sattar supported Ghani in September presidential race, despite having a Jamiat party membership background whose member Abdullah Abdullah is an immediate rival for Ghani at the election.