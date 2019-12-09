Partition in Hezb-e-Islami party

AT News

KABUL: Some key members of the Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have split up from the party.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Farooq Wardak, Qazi Amin Waqad, Joma Khan Hamdard, Abdul Rauof Ibrahimi, Akbar Barakzai, Maulavi Sarfaraz, Mozaffaruddin Yamin and some other members of the leadership council have so far separated after serving at the party for at least 40 years each.

The party’s leadership said Monday that it would officially announce the separation on Friday, December 13.

A source in the Hezb-e-Islami party confirmed the partition to the Kabul News broadcaster.