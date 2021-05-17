Parts of Ghani-Abdullah political deal yet to be implemented

AT News

KABUL: A political deal signed between President Ghani and his then rival Abdullah to end the tensions that had led the country to a crisis, has not been fully implemented yet.

Ghani and Abdullah were the frontrunners of the 2019 presidential race. Ghani was declared as the winner of the election by the election commission, but Abdullah refused to agree with the electoral body’s decision. He accused Ghani and the commission of fraud. Then Ghani agreed to share the power with him in a political deal that made Abdullah head of reconciliation council and his men occupied a number of ministries and embassies as minister and ambassador.

An official at the reconciliation council, said Monday that forming of the reconciliation council and dividing the power were implemented.

“But other important posts like leading board of the government, provincial governors, senators, ambassadors and deputy ministers have not been introduced yet,” Feraidoon Khozoon said.

He called the deal as important to prevent crisis, saying if it was fully implemented, Afghanistan would not have been in the current situation.

Ghani also agreed to confer marshal, the highest military rank to his former deputy Abdul Rashid Dostum who backed Abdullah in the 2019 election.

Holding elections for the provincial councils and municipalities as well as appointing of a delegation to amend the Constitution were other parts of the deal which have not been implemented.

Khozon also said reforms in electoral body as part of the deal remain unimplemented.