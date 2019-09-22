Pashtoon leaders support political solution for Afghan conundrum

AT News Report

KABUL: Leaders of a Pashtonn political movement said peace in Afghanistan was a key matter for Kabul and Islamabad, saying that Afghan peace should e resolved through political ways.

The Awwami National Party chairman, Isfandiar Wali Khan met former president Hamid Karzai on Sunday in Kabul, where they discussed Afghanistan, Pashtoonkhwa and other regional issues.

Pashtoon leader called on the countries engaged in Afghan issues to honestly cooperate with the people of Afghanistan. They emphasized that peace process was a golden opportunity, saying that all parties including the United States and Taliban need to continue negotiations and find a peaceful end for the Afghan war.