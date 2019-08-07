Pashtoon politician calls on Islamabad not to kill Afghans for Kashmir retaliation

AT News Report

KABUL: A prominent Pashtoon politician has demanded the government of Pakistan to be cautious at the Kashmir latest tension with India, saying Islamabad should not take revenge by killing Afghans.

Afrasiab Khattak said on Wednesday that Pakistan needs to treat Afghans like brothers and sisters, not enemies to be killed over Kashmir retaliation.

Pakistan’s relations with its nuclear-power rival India is escalating as New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, declaring curfew in the entire region.

The measure caused severe reaction from Islamabad, with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending bilateral trade with India on Wednesday.

“What kind of a deal is this that Afghans enjoy and celebrate peace, but in Kashmir, blood is shed? No, this is not acceptable for us,” said Shahbaz Sharif, leader of the Muslim League (N), an opposition party to Khan’s government.

Also, Pakistan’s former foreign minister, Khwaja Asif who holds membership of Muslim League (N), also said that Pakistan’s policy was to keep Afghan and Kashmir issues together, but “Imran Khan separated these issues in a secret deal with the United States which was harmful for Pakistan.

But Khattak said some “narrow-minded politicians” in Islamabad consider Afghan peace as a grace to Washington.

He said that these politicians want to get political and financial advantage from their cooperation with the US. “They do not recognize this matter that war in the region will finally hurt Pakistan,” said Khattak.

“The US is present in the region today, but it will not be tomorrow, while Afghanistan will remain as a neighbor to Pakistan forever.”