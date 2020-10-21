Passengers, drivers affected by security situation in north

AT News

KABUL: The latest worsening security situation in the northern areas has affected traveling and drivers’ jobs.

The passengers call on the government to take resolving measures in the Mazar-e-Sharif – Sheberghan road.

Sharif, a driver who has been serving for 15 years, said Wednesday that he and his passengers are often trapped in the clashes while on their road to destination.

“The army’s 209 Shahin corps has a mechanism that helps us get control on the highway and provide security for the passengers,” said Mohammad Hanif Rezaie, spokesman of the Shahin military corps. The passengers and drivers say they are frequently stopped by armed men, but they do not know which ones are police, who are Taliban, local police or robbers.

Passengers and drivers say they just hope God save them when they travel from northern provinces of Faryab and Jawzjan to Balkh province or to the capital Kabul.