PCC supports peace over election to end ongoing bloodshed in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: The Presidential Candidates Council (PCC) have declared support for the ongoing peace process that could end the ongoing bloodshed, emphasizing that fighting will continue in Afghanistan if the election is not sacrificed for peace.

“The peace process should be completed so the opportunity for an inclusive election to be provided. Otherwise, no one will participate in the election,” Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate quoted by ariananews, as saying.

“We go on both with the peace process’s agenda and the election’s agenda. Both are the holy desire of the Afghan people and none should deny each other,” said Faramarz Tamana, a presidential candidate.

As it seems, the U.S. has prioritized the Afghan peace process and is less interested in holding of the election unless the peace process is finalized.

“This can be a political issue where a ticket can use the current situation for its benefit and make other candidates busy with the peace process,” said Naiem Ayoubzada, Chief of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan.

Peace process have given priority while the Afghan government has emphasized over election in its due time on 28th September. However, the Taliban group threaten to target civilians participating in election process that widely condemned by the Afghan government and

According to international humanitarian and human rights law, the electoral process in Afghanistan is a civilian undertaking and everyone has the right to take part in public affairs, to vote and to be elected to government without discrimination and without unreasonable restrictions.

The United Nations say attacks directed against polling centers and civilians participating in the electoral process are clear violations of international law, and perpetrators of such crimes must be held accountable.

The Taliban group recently called presidential elections as misleading and illegitimate, and warned to disrupt the process. They group called on Afghan masses to stay away from gatherings of electoral campaigns and rallies.

In a statement, the Taliban said fighters should “stand against this theatrical and sham of a process to their full capabilities” — a clear instruction to conduct attacks.

“To prevent losses, God forbid, from being incurred by our fellow compatriots, they must stay away from gatherings and rallies that could become potential targets,” a message posted on the Taliban’s website stated.