PDs to surge in Bamyan after security perils

KABUL: Local officials in the central Bamyan province are planning to increase the number of Police Districts (PD) in the provincial capital city as insecurity is on the rise.

“To provide a tighten security in the city, the provincial capital city will be top to four PDs,” said, Bamiyan Police Chief, Zabardast Safai.

This comes as last week, at least 20 people were killed and 60 others were wounded in two separate explosions occurred in the capital city of Bamiyan.

Following the attacks, a number of civil rights activists staged sit-in and expressed their deepest frustration on surge in insecurity in the province.

The activists said that they were threatened by local officials for setting demonstration against the government.